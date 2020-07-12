Patients complain of poor quality food at hospitals to health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) had a first-hand experience of the facilities being provided to patients in Covid-19 hospitals in West Godavari district on Saturday.

The minister interacted with the patients at ASRAM hospitals in Eluru, Tadepalligudem and Bhimavaram, through videoconferencing.

During the interaction, some patients complained to him that they were being served sub-standard food. Others complained about the non-provision of blankets and lack of proper maintenance of bathrooms.

Nani asked the officials concerned to look into the issues and sort them out immediately.

“There should not be any complaint in making facilities available at Covid hospitals and quarantine centres. The government is spending `500 per patient on food every day,” he said and asked people in Covid hospitals or quarantine centres to call helpline 1800-233-1077 or on his personal mobile number to lodge grievances. Speaking on the occasion, Nani said strict lockdown will be enforced in 71 hotspots in Eluru town. He added four TrueNat and one IVRS machines will arrive in the district by Tuesday.