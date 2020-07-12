STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 33 crore penalty for illegal quarrying

The enforcement teams levied Rs 33 crore as penalty on the companies indulging in illegal mining and served notices on the lease holders.

mining

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vigilance wing of the mining department has cracked the whip against mining mafia in the district. Large-scale illegal quarrying in violation of permission came to light during raids conducted by special vigilance squads for 15 days in the district.

The enforcement teams levied Rs 33 crore as penalty on the companies indulging in illegal mining and served notices on the lease holders. This is the highest ever fine imposed in the district for illegal mining. The teams found that the mining was taken up in excess of the agreement they entered with the department.

Though lease permission was given for quarrying 70,030 cubic metres of metal in 7.05 hectares they quarried 3,41,708 cubic metres of metal and in 7.50 hectares under the same survey number they quarried 2.97 lakh cubic metres of metal in excess of lease agreement. Instead of permission given for mining in survey Nos 193 and 303, they undertook quarrying in different places. Meanwhile, the vigilance officials have reportedly identified 11 more quarries in the district where illegal quarrying was going on. They may also take action against the lease holders.

mining mafia
