TDP accuses YSRC government of targeting BC leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Nimmala Rama Naidu on Saturday alleged that the backward classes leaders belonging to Velama, Yadava, Fishermen, Koppula, Velama and other castes are coming under severe attack under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “oppressive regime”.

Addressing a press conference, the TDP leader said the BC leaders, who have not a single case against them before 2019, were now being harassed with false cases and arrests. Atchannaidu, a Velama by caste, was facing a witch-hunt from the Jagan regime just because he was not surrendered to the ruling party. Kollu Ravindra, a fisherman by caste, was being harassed with false charges in a murder case, he said.

The government also implicated senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in an SC, ST atrocities case just for attending and blessing a couple at their marriage function. Ayyanna Patrudu was implicated in a Nirbhaya case, he alleged. Ramanaidu said former minister Pithani Satyanarayana, a Setti Balija by caste, was being targeted now.