Two more lab technicians test positive in Prakasam

After two more technicians tested positive for the coronavirus, the RIMS-Ongole laboratory, where the duo work, was shut and samples of other staff were collected.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After two more technicians tested positive for the coronavirus, the RIMS-Ongole laboratory, where the duo work, was shut and samples of other staff were collected. Also, the husband of an ANM worker at Uppalapadu primary health centre was infected, forcing the entire PHC staff to undergo home isolation. In Addanki town, a health practitioner tested positive and was admitted to the Ongole GGH.

Meanwhile, 88 new infections were reported in Prakasam, taking the district tally to 1,409, as on Friday. Till Thursday, 97,895 swab samples were tested, of which 92,390 returned negative and results of 4,290 samples were yet to be published.

Among the fresh cases, 16 were recorded in Ongole, 10 in Paamur, five in Mopadu, four each in Addanki and Kovoor, three in Chirala, and two each in Darsi, Parchur, Martur, KV Palem, Singarayakonda, Dubagunta, Kanigiri, Markapuram, Chinna Ganjam, Santhanuthalapadu and Rajanagaram.

As many as 60 patients were discharged from Ongole government general hospital as per the new guidelines. They tested negative in TrueNat testing on Friday and were advised home isolation for a week.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association came to the help of the government hospital by offering services of four of its doctors, who began treating the patients there on Saturday.    

On the other hand, the hospital mortuary still had bodies of five Covid-19 victims as the relatives were reportedly not willing to take the bodies with them, and fears of public protesting against the burial/cremation. Also, Aarogyasri network hospitals KIMS, Sanghamita, Venkata Ramana hospitals began treating Covid-19 patients on Saturday.

