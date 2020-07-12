Village secretariat buildings on fast track

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After estimating that 11,060 new buildings are needed for village secretariats, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development started works of 10,263 buildings and set a target to complete them by August, 2021.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular about the village/ward secretariat system, which was introduced by the government for delivering welfare schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

“We had set a target to launch the works of village secretariats as well as Health Clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Anganwadi Centres by July-end.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to take approvals and allocate the required land to start works within the stipulated time,” an official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development told TNIE.

The department has already started works of 10,263 (92.73%) village secretariat buildings. The works of the remaining 797 buildings could not be started due to various reasons such as unavailability of lands and legal disputes over some sites.

“We hope to start works of the remaining buildings at the earliest,” he added. Stating that Krishna, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts have to concentrate on grounding works of the Village Secretariat buildings, the official exuded confidence over resolving all issues and completing the works by August 31, 2021. Apart from the village/ward secretariats, the government has set a target to complete the construction of over 10,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and over 8700 health clinics by March 31, 2021.