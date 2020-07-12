STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Village secretariat buildings on fast track

Works of 10,263 buildings across State begin; officials set August, 2021 deadline, 797 buildings yet to be grounded.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After estimating that 11,060 new buildings are needed for village secretariats, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development started works of 10,263 buildings and set a target to complete them by August, 2021.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular about the village/ward secretariat system, which was introduced by the government for delivering welfare schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.
“We had set a target to launch the works of village secretariats as well as Health Clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Anganwadi Centres by July-end.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to take approvals and allocate the required land to start works within the stipulated time,” an official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development told TNIE.

The department has already started works of 10,263 (92.73%) village secretariat buildings. The works of the remaining 797 buildings could not be started due to various reasons such as unavailability of lands and legal disputes over some sites.

“We hope to start works of the remaining buildings at the earliest,” he added. Stating that Krishna, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts have to concentrate on grounding works of the Village Secretariat buildings, the official exuded confidence over resolving all issues and completing the works by August 31, 2021. Apart from the village/ward secretariats, the government has set a target to complete the  construction of over 10,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and over 8700 health clinics by March 31, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panchayat Raj
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp