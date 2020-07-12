Visakhapatnam reports seven deaths, 66 new cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coronavirus is assuming alarming proportions as seven patients died, taking the toll to 22 in Visakhapatnam district. With 66 new cases being reported on Saturday, the positive cases in the district increased to 2,021 compared to 1,955 on Friday.

North Andhra COVID-19 special officer and Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar in a statement said the deceased were from Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Daba Gardens, Allipuram and other areas. Most of the new cases were reported from Fishermen Colony, Appu Ghar, MVP Colony, Kobbarithota, Anakapalle and some rural areas.

He said the district crossed 1,000 positive cases on July 2 and in a mere nine days it went up to 2,000 cases, which indicates that positive cases have increased after relaxation in lockdown. To check the rise in positive cases, following safety protocols is a must, he said.

There are 997 active cases in the district and 1,002 persons were discharged from hospitals. He said while the positive cases were increasing, the number of active containment clusters has reduced to 274 from 281. There are 84 very active clusters and 190 active clusters. While 39 clusters are denotified there are 99 dormant clusters.