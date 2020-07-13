Thunderstorms likely in Andhra in next 3 days

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE southwest monsoon has been weak over Coastal Andhra and normal over Rayalaseema. The IMD issued a warning that thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the next three days. However, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places across the State for a week, according to an IMD forecast. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Chittoor district on Sunday. Temperature below 35 degree Celsius was recorded across the State. Jangamaheswarapuram and Kadapa recorded the highest temperature of 35.2 degree C. Arogyavaram recorded the lowest temperature of 31 degree Celsius.
