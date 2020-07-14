Chided for playing PUBG, class 8 student dies by suicide

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 14-year-old boy died by suicide at his residence in Srinagar Colony of Palamaner town after his mother scolded him for neglecting studies and playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on smartphone. The deceased was identified as P Shyam Sreedhar, a Class VIII student.According to Palamaner Urban Circle Inspector Sridhar, the boy’s mother chided him for playing PUBG on Sunday morning and took away the phone.

Later, the boy went inside his room and did not come out for a long time. Suspecting something fishy, his parents went inside and were shocked to see their son lying in an unconscious state. They shifted the boy to government hospital in Chittoor, where he died while undergoing treatment late Sunday night. Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the body to family members after conducting post-mortem.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance