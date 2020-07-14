Complete lockdown in four Tirupati rural panchayats

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in four panchayats of Tirupati rural, complete lockdown will be imposed in Avilala, Tiruchanur, Padmavathipuram and Settipalli from Wednesday. People in these areas are asked to purchase essential commodities from 7 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, in an emergency meeting with officials of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta said that all commercial establishments, including shops, will remain closed from Tuesday, in wards where more than 20 Covid-19 cases were reported. In other wards, shops will be opened from 6 am to 1 pm.

Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha asked construction workers to take precautions at workplace. There is no permission for functioning of supermarkets and shopping complexes in containment zones, the Commissioner said, adding that Covid-19 tests will be conducted on all elderly persons and people suffering from prolonged illnesses.