East Godavari records highest single day spike

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari on Monday reported its sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases as 367 tested positive in one day there. For the last few days, the district has been reporting a daily spike of over 200 cases. Meanwhile, hundreds of primary contacts and people with Covid-19 symptoms have been crowding at testing centres, flouting physical distancing norms. Many of them could not be tested as doctors said they had run out of testing kits.

The overcrowding was also seen at the testing centre in Kakinada government hospital. Superintendent M Raghavendra Rao said the public were thronging the hospital due to the weekend. However, samples were being collected from people with symptoms.