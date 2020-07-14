STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam's pharma city, one injured

At least six workers were present when the fire broke out. Luckily five of them escaped unhurt while another suffered injuries, officials said.

Published: 14th July 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fire at Visakhapatnam's Pharma City. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another incident of industrial mishap in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada, a fire broke out in Visakha Solvents late on Monday night where one person sustained injuries.

Firefighters are trying to douse the flames till last reports came in.

The fire broke out around 10.30 pm and locals claimed that they have heard atleast 15 blasts before the premises went up in flames. Thick smoke was billowing out from the premises and the smoke can be witnessed from more than 15 kilometres, locals said.

At least six workers were present when the fire broke out. Luckily five of them escaped unhurt while another suffered injuries, officials said.

At least 10 fire tenders from the pharma city and nearby areas were rushed to involved in fire fighting. Chemical Foam and water is being sprayed to douse the flames. Ambulances were also kept ready to shift any worker, if any, stuck inside the unit.

Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said they are ascertaining the cause of the fire. "Both the police and fire service department personnel are at the spot to douse the blaze," he said.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, who is monitoring the fire fighting, said they are rushing more fire tenders to bring the flames under control.

Officials are fearing that the fire might spread as there are 80 pharma units in the premises and are located just 200 metres distance of one another.

According to CEO of pharma city Lal Krishna, fire broke out in Visakha Solvents company. The company recovers waste solvents generated from pharma units. Fire broke out in one of the columns during the recovery process. However, it is not known whether blast triggered fire or fire triggered blast. He said only one employee was injured and he was shifted to hospital. 

This is the second industrial mishap in the pharma city in the recent past. A blast in the Sainor pharma on June 30 claimed two lives. Earlier, styrene gas leakage from LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram village claimed 12 lives.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vizag fire pharma city
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp