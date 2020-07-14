Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh in next two days: IMD

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema. According to an IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places across the State in the next five days. It also issued a warning that thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places across the State on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts on Monday.