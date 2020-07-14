STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Identify centres for corona care: Collector to RDOs 

Collector V Vinay Chand directed officials to identify buildings for setting up Covid-19 care centres in all Assembly segments of the district. 

Published: 14th July 2020 08:02 AM

A COVID-19 care centre (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Collector V Vinay Chand directed officials to identify buildings for setting up Covid-19 care centres in all Assembly segments of the district. Holding a review meeting with the revenue and health officials here on Monday, he said Covid care centres will function as central points in the constituencies as coronavirus is spreading rapidly both in rural and urban areas.

Covid care centres are being set up as part of the decentralised system to treat mild, very mild and symptomatic cases. The RDOs should identify the buildings and inform the details to the Collector in a day. Special officers will be appointed for all Covid care centres and each centre should have a minimum of 300 beds with all medical facilities to treat corona cases.

Corona testing centres should also be set up in CHCs and PHCs. Isolation beds should be provided in area hospitals and community health centres. Quarantine centres with 200 to 300 beds will also be set up. All basic amenities should be provided at these centres, he said.GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collector Arun Babu, DMHO Tirupati Rao, Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, GVMC  CMOH KSLG Sastry and other officials were present.

Covid-19 care centres
