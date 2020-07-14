STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mudragada withdraws from Kapu quota struggle

Asserting that he never strived to achieve mileage through the movement, Mudragada said he was advised by some to support the statements issued by others, but he never heed their advice.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:41 AM

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham . (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a significant development, Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham announced that he is withdrawing from the movement for getting BC reservation for Kapus. He made the announcement in an open letter addressed to community leaders on Monday, copy of which was released to mediapersons. Mudragada said, “I am forced to take the decision following unwarranted criticism on social media and mainstream media by some people, trying to discredit me and project me as one, who is not sincere in leading the movement.” 

Expressing anguish over such criticism, Mudragada said he failed to understand the need for criticising him in such a manner and wondered if his critics were of the opinion that he had amassed wealth during the Kapu reservation movement. “It was Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababau Naidu, who promised BC reservation to the Kapus during the last Assembly polls. The Kapu movement was launched to achieve that. I never aspired to make money or obtain big posts. Everyone is aware that I suffered financial losses.

Mudragada Padmanabham

Even my health took a beating. It would be better not to mention the losses I suffered politically. But I take all the losses in my stride,” the Kapu patriarch said. The Kapu leader said the success of the Tuni meeting was not because of him, but the aspirations and sufferings of the Kapu community. He said in his life he saw several political, caste and community meetings, where people come two hours after the designated time, but for the Tuni meeting, thousands of Kapus came two days prior to the meeting. “It was unforgettable,” he said. 

Asserting that he never strived to achieve mileage through the movement, Mudragada said he was advised by some to support the statements issued by others, but he never heed their advice. “Why should I do that?” Mudragada questioned.“Had those people led the Kapu movement? If not why should I follow them?  I am not bothered about who gets the credit; I am only worried about the end result — reservation for Kapus, who have suffered for decades. I informed the same to those who advised me,” Mudragada said. 

Describing himself as not that well read or intelligent, Mudragada said he followed the advice of Joint Action Committee (JAC) experts, though there was difference of opinions sometimes. “My critics say I speak differently from time to time and continue to hurl criticism at me. But what they fail to understand is, a movement cannot be monotonous or tedious, then people will lose interest. Hence, it is better for me to make way for those who are condemning me, so that they can get reservation for the Kapu community, which I could not,” the Kapu patriarch concluded. 

Mudragada Padmanabham
