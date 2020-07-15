Agency area teachers post: Andhra Pradesh government knocks on SC door seeking review

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court appealing it to review its verdict cancelling Government Order 3.The GO3 was issued in the united Andhra Pradesh, allocating 100 per cent teacher posts in the Agency areas to local tribals.

However, with the Apex Court setting aside GO3 in April, the State government consulted legal experts and decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

Stating that the review petition was filed by the Tribal Welfare department, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Sreevani asserted that the government committed to safeguard the interests of tribals and will not compromise on the issue.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sreevani said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Advocate General to take legal action immediately after the Supreme Court cancelled the GO 3. She informed that the State government, in consultation with legal experts, prepared the review petition explaining the special provisions provided in the Constitution to the people of scheduled areas. "We have also extended legal advise to the Telangana government in this regard," she added.