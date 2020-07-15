STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt sets up study panel for carving out new districts

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to constitute a high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to study the modalities for carving out new districts in the state.

The state Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, that met here approved a proposal in this regard and asked the committee to submit its report as early as possible, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

The new districts were intended to ensure ease of administration and accessibility to people, he said.

"The committee will study various aspects related to the formation of new districts and reduce (establishment) expenditure.

Optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure will be the guiding principles in the formation of new districts," the Minister told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

The ruling YSR Congress, on the eve of the elections last year, promised to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district by dividing the existing 13 districts.

According to the plan, the state will have 25 districts once the reorganisation is done.

However, there has been opposition within the YSRC to the formation of new districts with a Lok Sabha constituency as the base.

The Srikakulam leaders, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, voiced their opposition to the splitting of their district as it would lose three important Assembly segments.

They wanted the government to work out an alternative plan so that the existing geography of Srikakulam district is not disturbed even after the reorganisation.

Similarly, there is opposition over making Araku a new district as the existing Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts.

There are several other parliamentary constituencies that are spread over two districts, division of which could become a ticklish issue.

"We have discussed these issues in the Cabinet and decided to form a high-level committee of officials to amicably carry out the reorganisation exercise.

The Chief Minister wanted the new plans to be ready by March 31 next year," a minister said.

