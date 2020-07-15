Andhra Pradesh cabinet likely to meet today on Visakhapatnam capital shift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, is likely to chalk out a road map to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

As the Decentralisation Bill, intended to create three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh, was tabled in the state Legislative Council for the second time a month ago, the government is of the view that it would be deemed to have been passed after July 17.

Sources said that though the issue is not on the agenda for discussion, the Chief Minister may elicit the opinions of his Cabinet colleagues as the meeting is being held two days before the Decentralisation Bill would be deemed to have been passed, as per the claim of the treasury benches.

DGP Gautam Sawang's recent visit to Vizag - during which he inspected locations to shift the police department - and Principal Secretary (CMO) Praveen Prakash’s reported visit to the city - to identify places to set up government buildings - show the government is preparing the ground to shift the capital, sources said.

The Decentralisation and AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bills were passed in the AP Legislative Assembly in January, but faced a roadblock in the Council, where the ruling YSRC does not have the strength to get the Bills passed.

Even as the Council Chairman referred both Bills to a Select Committee, the YSRC again tabled and got them passed in the Assembly on the grounds that due process was not followed.They were introduced in the Council on June 17 during the Budget Session held for two days, but could not be passed for the second time as the session ended abruptly amid acrimonious scenes.Officials said both the Bills can be deemed to have been passed after July 17.

The government’s argument is that as per Article 197 of the Constitution, a Bill will be deemed to have been passed if more than three months elapse from the day it is laid before the Council without it being passed.

Similarly, if the Legislative Assembly passes a Bill for the second time with or without amendments (if any suggested by the Council) and then transmits it to the Council, and more than a month passes without the Council acting on it, the Bill will be deemed to have been passed.

"As the Bills were tabled in the Council for the second time and would complete 30 days by July 17, they would be deemed to have been passed and will be sent to the Governor," Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Government Chief Whip in the Council told TNIE, adding that courts would have no jurisdiction over the matter once the Bills are deemed to have been passed.

What else is expected at the Cabinet meet