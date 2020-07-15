STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's per capita income reached Rs 1.6 lakh: Finance Minister rebuts TDP claim

Buggana Rajendranath dismissed the Opposition claims that the State fell down in the unemployment index and wondered when the statistics were yet to come out.

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s criticism that YSR Congress government has pushed the State into a debt trap with clueless financial planning and decreasing allocations for key sectors, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has termed them "baseless claims" meant to deceive people.

In a point to point rebuttal of the TDP leaders' criticism, the Finance Minister on Tuesday told mediapersons that if there is anyone who mislead the people all along, it is the TDP.  Dismissing the TDP government’s claims of double digit growth rate, he said it takes three years from advance estimates to third revised estimates for getting the figures right, as what was spent and what was gained.

"In 2018-19, GSDP was mentioned as Rs  9,33,000 crore, that is 15.3 per cent, but it came down by Rs  70,448 crore in the first revised estimates itself, that is GSDP stood at 8.8 per cent only. So where was the double digit growth rate?" he asked.

Dismissing the claims of the TDP that per capita income declined in the State, Buggana said in fact, it has increased from Rs  1.30 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs  1.66 lakh in 2019-20. "They claimed inflation rate was 6.5%, but the fact is AP's inflation rate of 3.54 is less than 4.77 at nation level and Telangana (4.53), Tamil Nadu (5.72), Karnataka (5.57) and Kerala (6.14)," he clarified.  

He also dismissed the Opposition claims that the State fell down in the unemployment index and wondered when the statistics were yet to come out, where was the question of increase or decrease.He blamed the previous TDP government for revenue and fiscal deficit.

With regard to expenditure on BC, SC, ST and minorities welfare, he said TDP allocated just Rs  5,680 crore, where as the YSRC government allocated Rs  21,911 crore.

