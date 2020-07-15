BJP demands action against YSRC attackers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC leaders were behind the ‘brutal attack’ of its party member in Vizianagaram, BJP state unit has demanded that the state government initiate immediate and ‘impartial’ action against the culprits. Party state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar also warned the YSRC leaders to refrain from ‘barbaric’ acts.

“Kalla Narayana Rao, our leader from Vizianagaram, was brutally attacked by the YSRC goons on Monday just because he was serving the people in his locality. The YSRC workers better refrain from such barbaric acts. I expect strong and impartial action by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Deodhar tweeted.