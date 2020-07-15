STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fisherman goes missing in AP as boat turns turtle in sea

Fishing

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One fisherman went missing when a boat capsized in the sea off Pentakota coast in Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. Five others swam to safety.

According to police, Merugu Jagga Rao (39), along with five others from his village, had set out for fishing at around 5.30 am in the morning. However, after sailing for 500 to 600 meters, the boat overturned due to the strong waves. 

First, one fisherman swam to safety. Then, four others swam ashore holding the overturned boat all the way and they were helped by other fishermen who spotted them.

Jagga Rao, however, could not swim back and a search is on to trace him.

Jagga Rao is married and the couple have three children. 

Local police teams, the marine police and fellow fishermen have launched extensive search operations to trace the missing fisherman. The police said he might have drifted towards Nakkapalli coast. 

A case has been registered and investigation is on.
 

