For the first time, Andhra records more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day

The deaths in the state also recorded a new high with 44 persons succumbing to the virus

Published: 15th July 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 05:05 PM

Women waiting for COVID-19 test at iMASQ bus at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a single day in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The state recorded a total of 2,432 positive cases of which 2,412 are from within the state while 20 are from other states. The death toll rose to 452 with 44 patients succumbing to the virus.

Two districts in the state recorded more than 400 cases in a day. Guntur, with 468 positive cases, recorded the most number of cases while Kurnool recorded 403 cases taking the district's cumulative tally past the 4,000-mark. Kurnool till now has recorded 4,226 cases.

Meanwhile, 805 patients got discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recoveries to 18,378. The active cases now stand at 16,621.

The deaths in the state also recorded a new high with 44 persons succumbing to the virus. Nine each from Anantapur and West Godavari districts, five from Kurnool, four each from Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, two each from Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam and one each from Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram died of the virus taking the total number of deaths to 452.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a total of 22,197 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am of which 2,412 tested positive.

