Give approval for Rs 100 crore sports projects: Andhra Pradesh minister M Srinivasa Rao to Centre

Of the proposed projects, a multi-purpose stadium is planned at Sri Venkateswara University at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, which include a cricket stadium, skating rink and hockey field.

Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas) has appealed to the Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju to give approval for four projects worth Rs  100 crore to improve sports infrastructure in the State. He was speaking at a video conference organised by the Union Minister on Tuesday.

Srinivasa Rao informed Kiren Rijiju that four multipurpose stadiums were proposed at Tirupati, Pamarru in Krishna district and Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to develop the State as a sports hub.

Of the proposed projects, a multi-purpose stadium is planned at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, which include a cricket stadium, skating rink, astro turf and hockey field. At Sri Padmavati Mahila University (Tirupati), Rs 40.62 crore facilities, including a sports hostel, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and hockey field, were planned.

A multipurpose indoor stadium, proposed in Rajamahendravaram at an estimated cost of Rs  20.1 crore, will have a synthetic athletic track and swimming pool and a stadium is planned at Pamarru in Krishna district at Rs  8 crore.

He requested the Union Minister to examine the proposals and sanction funds for the State. The Union Minister called on Rao to come up with a comprehensive plan to revive the sports activities in the State, which were interrupted due to COVID-19.

He urged the Union Minister to grant necessary permissions for the pending infrastructure projects commenced at an estimated cost of Rs  40 crore during the previous TDP regime. The projects include construction of indoor stadium at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of Rs  25 crore, multipurpose stadium and swimming pool in Machilipatnam at Rs  8 crore and Rs  5.5 crore respectively.

Four projects

  • Multipurpose stadium at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore (cricket stadium, skating rink, astro turf and hockey field)

  • Sports hostel, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and hockey field at Sri Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati at Rs  40.62 crore

  • Multipurpose indoor stadium in Rajamahendravaram at an estimated cost of Rs  20.1 crore

  • Stadium at Pamarru in Krishna district at an estimated cost of Rs  8 crore

