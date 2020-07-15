More than 300 new COVID-19 cases push Guntur's tally in Andhra Pradesh to 3,564

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For the first time, the district has recorded more than 300 new confirmed infections of COVID-19, pushing the aggregate cases to 3,564. As many as 107 of the 304 new patients had returned from Karnataka to Guntur city; Mangalagiri and Narasaraopet reported spikes of 38 and 25 cases, respectively.

The discharge of 1,640 patients so far has left 1,684 active cases in the district. After a civic chief, another government official, a tahsildar, has also tested positive. Till now, 1,16,319 samples have been tested in the district.

Meanwhile, two more TrueNat testing labs began functioning after their inauguration by Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi and MLA Ambati Rambabu, in Bapatla and Sattenapalli on Tuesday.

Thanking the chief minister for sanctioning testing equipment for Bapatla area hospital, the deputy speaker urged people with symptoms to voluntarily get tested. MLA Rambabu asked doctors in Sattenapalli to prioritise testing of primary contacts and symptomatic persons.

Also, Guntur Municipal Corporation has formed five special teams to create awareness about wearing face masks and maintain physical distance among the public, and take action against the violators. The city reported its highest spike, so far, of 243 cases on Monday.