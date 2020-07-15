Operation Muskaan: Rescue teams in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam told to undergo COVID-19 tests

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Tuesday said that the members of Operation Muskaan must undergo COVID-19 test prior to taking up the rescue operation. He flagged off the Operation Muskaan Covid-19 rescue vehicles at the district police office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the rescue operation will be continued for a week. He told the rescue teams to take all precautions to keep coronavirus at bay. "After collecting samples, the rescued children should be shifted to the child care centres. The children should be restored to parents through child welfare committee (CWC) only after the test results were announced," he explained.

The rescue teams comprise officials of police, labour, ICDS and medical and health departments, members of child welfare and juvenile welfare committees. ASP (Administration) P Somasekhar, CWC chairperson Narasimha Murthy, district child protection officer KV Ramana and other officials were present.

Over 800 cops contract virus in last 40 days

Over 800 police personnel have been affected by COVID-19 in the State in the last 40 days, said DGP Gautam Sawang. People coming to the State from other parts of the country should furnish their details through Spandana portal and those with valid documents will only be allowed to enter AP at the inter-state border checkposts, he said.