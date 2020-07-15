'Saptavarna' approach launched for monitoring COVID-19 fever surveys in Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas launched the Saptavarna (rainbow) approach on Tuesday for strict monitoring of fever surveys in Srikakulam. For the early detection and treatment of COVID-19 cases, fever clinics have been set up across the district. The medical and health teams have started visiting households to monitor the patients and people with co-morbid conditions.

The teams will also identify returnees, if any, without the notice of the officials concerned. During the survey, the health teams will put up colour stickers for seven days, one colour for each day, at the houses.

Monitoring teams will inspect the survey based on the stickers. The first COVID-19 case was recorded in the district on April 24 and the count reached 1,954 in two-and-a-half months.

Of the total cases, over 1,100 cases were reported in just 14 days of July. The district also crossed one lakh-mark in the COVID-19 tests. The survey teams should put up violet colour sticker on Monday, indigo on Tuesday, blue, green, yellow, orange and red on the subsequent days, said the Collector. The survey teams will also create awareness during the visits. To ensure regular visit of the households, the Saptavarna approach has been designed, he added.

Asha workers and ANMs will visit the households to identify the COVID-19-related symptoms in people.

"To ensure transparency in the survey, we have initiated Saptavarna (rainbow approach)," the Collector added.