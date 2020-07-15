Visakhapatnam man tests COVID-19 positive after suicide

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Samples of a 48-year-old auto driver from Arilova who committed suicide on Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The police suspected that G Srinu Mahesh might have taken the extreme step fearing that he had contracted the virus even as he was under financial duress. His family said that he was an alcoholic and had been an autorickshaw driver for the past six months.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.