Vizag fire and gas leak mishaps exposed Andhra Pradesh government's negligence of safety: TDP

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the frequent occurrence of industrial mishaps in Vizag was a cause for concern.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock at the major fire at Visakha Solvents in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada on Monday night. He described the visuals of massive fire in the Pharma City developed by Ramky Group as frightening.

Condoling the death of senior chemist K Srinivasa Rao in the fire in the solvents unit, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the frequent occurrence of industrial mishaps in Vizag was a cause for concern. He alleged that the State government failed to initiate any concrete measures to promote industrial safety despite a series of mishaps causing loss of human lives.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lokesh asked what happened to the promises made by the government and the ministers on industrial safety after the gas leak in LG Polymers unit at RR Venkatapuram. The ministers should be answerable to people for the industrial mishaps that took place in Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd and Visakha Solvents.

It was alarming that within a fortnight, two industrial mishaps occurred in Ramky SEZ. A detailed inquiry should be conducted into the fire to prevent recurrence of such mishaps in the future, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded that the YSRC government pay an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of victims of industrial mishaps. He blamed the government for the occurrence of a series of industrial mishaps in the State in recent times as it failed to ensure industrial safety.

Uma described it as unfortunate that the ministers concerned did not even bother to extend help to the family of SPY Agro Industries Ltd General Manager Kadiyala Srinivasa Rao who died in ammonia leak in the unit last month.

The former minister alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent a wrong message to people by not taking immediate action against the LG Polymers management after the gas leak.

Some arrests were made only after the High Power Committee submitted its inquiry report on the gas leak. There is no clarity till now pertaining to those who allowed transport of styrene gas to South Korea by emptying it from the storage tank in LG Polymers unit after the mishap, he said.

