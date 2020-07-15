Yoga classes for frontline warriors

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Yoga master Pathanjali Srinivas conducted yoga classes for employees of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on the premises of Sri Swamy Ayyappa temple at Sampath Nagar here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, GMC Commissioner C Anuradha asked the employees to practise simple yogasanas to beat stress arising out of their involvement in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed confidence that the simple asanas would help relieve the stress among the field staff.

Pathanjali Srinivas said yoga is a combination of physical and mental exercises that has the power to calm the mind and strengthen the body. She also shared tips with the frontline warriors to keep their spirits up.