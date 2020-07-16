STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
140 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam staff members test positive for coronavirus

Published: 16th July 2020

Preists performing puja to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Sunday | EXPRESS

Preists performing puja to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11.

The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said.

Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.

Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.

However, the TTD would continue to allow entry of devotees less than 12,000 in number into the temple daily, he added.

