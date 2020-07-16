209 new coronavirus cases in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam district reported 209 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 2,163. As many as 54 persons were discharged from the hospital, including 11 from Covid care centres. There are over 130 active containment zones currently in the district where the officials have been supplying essentials to every household.
