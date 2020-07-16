STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anticipatory bail plea of Pithani’s son dismissed

According to the ACB, suppliers of medicines gave statements that they have offered money to Suresh.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition moved by Pitani Venkata Suresh, son of former minister and TDP leader Pitani Satyanarayana, whose name figured in the Employee’s State Insurance (ESI) scam, which is being investigated by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB). Former minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu was already arrested in connection with it. Dismissing the bail petition two days ago, Justice K Lalitha said it is clearly evident that huge amount of funds were misused in the purchase of medicines.

According to the ACB, suppliers of medicines gave statements that they have offered money to Suresh. The court said that they cannot dismiss the apprehensions of the investigating agency that Suresh might influence the witnesses if he was granted anticipatory bail. The court also dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of A1 R Ravi Tejasri and A10 V Yashaswi. Meanwhile, the ACB on Wednesday arrested one more accused in the multi-crore scam in Tirupati.

The accused officer, Thota Janakiram (A7), had worked as law secretary cum purchase officer at the office of Director of Insurance and Medical Services (DIMS), Vijayawada, from January, 2017 to September, 2019. He is now working as Administrative Assistant, ESI Hospital, Tirupati. According to ACB officials, Janakiram was involved in obtaining indents from ESI units for non-rate contract drugs and surgical items by way of limited quotations instead of e-procurement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High Court
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp