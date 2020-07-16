Anticipatory bail plea of Pithani’s son dismissed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition moved by Pitani Venkata Suresh, son of former minister and TDP leader Pitani Satyanarayana, whose name figured in the Employee’s State Insurance (ESI) scam, which is being investigated by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB). Former minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu was already arrested in connection with it. Dismissing the bail petition two days ago, Justice K Lalitha said it is clearly evident that huge amount of funds were misused in the purchase of medicines.

According to the ACB, suppliers of medicines gave statements that they have offered money to Suresh. The court said that they cannot dismiss the apprehensions of the investigating agency that Suresh might influence the witnesses if he was granted anticipatory bail. The court also dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of A1 R Ravi Tejasri and A10 V Yashaswi. Meanwhile, the ACB on Wednesday arrested one more accused in the multi-crore scam in Tirupati.

The accused officer, Thota Janakiram (A7), had worked as law secretary cum purchase officer at the office of Director of Insurance and Medical Services (DIMS), Vijayawada, from January, 2017 to September, 2019. He is now working as Administrative Assistant, ESI Hospital, Tirupati. According to ACB officials, Janakiram was involved in obtaining indents from ESI units for non-rate contract drugs and surgical items by way of limited quotations instead of e-procurement.