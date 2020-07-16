STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Andhra cross 2000 for second day in a row, 40 more die

Kurnool recorded the most number of cases with 590 followed by 500 in East Godavari

Published: 16th July 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in the rain while waiting to get tested for coronavirus outside an iMASQ bus, at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

People stand in the rain while waiting to get tested for coronavirus outside an iMASQ bus, at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,000 mark and for the first time, two districts of the state each accounted for more than 500 cases. There were 2,593 cases in the state in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 38,044.

The state also recorded 40 more deaths taking the toll from COVID-19 to 492.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, of the 2,593 cases recorded, nine are from other states. Kurnool recorded the most number of cases with 590 followed by 500 in East Godavari.

Kurnool stands on top among all the districts with respect to the number of cases as well as deaths with 4,816 persons testing positive till now and 114 patients succumbing to the virus.

Of the nine persons from other states who tested positive for the virus, six are from Telangana, two from Karnataka and one from Tamil Nadu. So far, 407 persons from other states have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight deaths each were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam districts, five in Chittoor, four in Kadapa, three each in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Nellore and one each in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

