Fever clinics in all city wards

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the officials concerned to set up fever clinics in all wards in the city by July 20. Addressing the review meeting on measures taken to control the spread of virus, the Collector instructed GVMC Commissioner G Srijana to set up fever clinics and appoint doctors at each centre. He said RMPs can also be appointed, if need be and utilise 104 ambulance services within the GVMC limits. The Collector told the doctors to categorise the samples received from hospitals into stage-1, 2, and 3 and sticker them after entering the data. “Single oxygen lines should be set up at all hospitals,” he added.