STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman missing after boat capsize

However, after sailing for 500 to 600 meters the boat overturned due to strong waves.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only.

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One fisherman went missing after a boat capsized in the sea off Pentakota coast in Payakaraopeta of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. According to Payakaraopeta police, Merugu Jagga Rao (39) along with five others from his village set out for fishing around 5.30 am. However, after sailing for 500 to 600 meters the boat overturned due to strong waves.

While one fisherman swam ashore, four others swam ashore holding the overturned boat all along and they were helped by some fishermen, who spotted them in the sea, to reach the coast safely. However, Jagga Rao was found missing. Jagga Rao is married and the couple has three children. The local police teams, marine police and fishermen teams launched intensive search operation to trace the missing fisherman. The police said he might have been drifted towards Nakkapalli coast. Stating that there was no weather advisory for fishermen, the police said search was continuing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fisherman Pentakota coast
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp