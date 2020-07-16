Fisherman missing after boat capsize

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One fisherman went missing after a boat capsized in the sea off Pentakota coast in Payakaraopeta of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. According to Payakaraopeta police, Merugu Jagga Rao (39) along with five others from his village set out for fishing around 5.30 am. However, after sailing for 500 to 600 meters the boat overturned due to strong waves.

While one fisherman swam ashore, four others swam ashore holding the overturned boat all along and they were helped by some fishermen, who spotted them in the sea, to reach the coast safely. However, Jagga Rao was found missing. Jagga Rao is married and the couple has three children. The local police teams, marine police and fishermen teams launched intensive search operation to trace the missing fisherman. The police said he might have been drifted towards Nakkapalli coast. Stating that there was no weather advisory for fishermen, the police said search was continuing.