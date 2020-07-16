Huge potential for Fibernet, says Mekapati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the government is focusing on extending quality internet services to people through Fibernet at affordable cost. At a review meeting with the officials of the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy felt that there is huge market potential for the APSFL to get new subscribers and generate profits. The APSFL intends to provide internet connectivity to 11,274 villages in 613 mandals of the State.

With having 10 lakh subscribers at present, it is estimated that the APSFL will have 60 lakh subscribers in the coming two to three years. Suggesting the officials to take steps for avoiding financial burden on the State exchequer, the minister recommended to deploy a combined network with IP-MPLS and GPON technology. Similarly, it was also decided to reduce the number of routers.