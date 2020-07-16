STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mishaps will not impact Vizag’s brand image’

Lack of responsibility and laxity on the part of workers in discharging their duties may also be the reasons for mishaps.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue and relief personnel outside the LG Polymers plant which reported the gas leak

Rescue and relief personnel outside the LG Polymers plant which reported the gas leak. (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao 
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Every industrial mishap is unique in its nature with hardly any similarities, said professor Bala Prasad of Andhra University, who headed one of the technical committees which probed LG Polymers gas leak. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Bala Prasad said industrial mishaps happen due to various factors such as human error, technical snag and safety lapses. The management and employees need to act collectively to prevent mishaps. There is also a need for behavioural change in people and strict adherence to safety norms to prevent recurrence of mishaps, he said. There are multiple reasons for industrial accidents.

Lack of responsibility and laxity on the part of workers in discharging their duties may also be the reasons for mishaps. In some cases, though people work with commitment, accidents may happen due to the factors beyond control. The reasons for industrial mishaps include the system failure, technical snag, human error and sudden breakdown, he said. Bala Prasad said the accidents at Sainor Life Sciences and Visakha Solvents in the Pharma City were different in nature. Strict adherence to safety norms and standard operating procedure, regular checks and proper training to workers are a must to avert industrial mishaps, he said, adding that the management should not compromise on safety as part of cost-cutting measures. Referring to the demand for shifting of LG Polymers unit from RR Venkatapuram, a residential area, he said the unit was set up in 1961 when there was hardly any habitation in the vicinity.

Over the years, residential localities came up in the vicinity of the LG Polymers unit and most of the people are aware of the fact that living near the plant is hazardous. Bala Prasad said he was surprised to see many multi-storey buildings in its vicinity when he made a field visit to the surroundings of LG Polymers plant as part of the inquiry. People should learn a lesson from industrial mishaps and take remedial measures, which helps prevent recurrence in the future, he said. Bala Prasad said as far as his knowledge, it is for the first time an inquiry committee report of an industrial mishap placed in public domain.

The report is now available for public scrutiny and people can insist the government to strictly implement the inquiry committee recommendations to ensure industrial safety. Industrial mishaps are happening despite safety drives. People should be aware of the fact that the drives are meant to highlight the importance of safety so as to bring down accidents. The Andhra University professor is of the view that the series of industrial mishaps in Vizag will hardly impact the city’s brand image as a destination of industry.

industrial mishap LG Polymers gas leak
