STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel for forming new districts set up

Setting the tone for carving out new districts from the existing 13 in Andhra Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Wednesday formed a committee to study the modalities for the creation of new districts.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy signs a document at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, when a Cabinet meeting was held | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the tone for carving out new districts from the existing 13 in Andhra Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Wednesday formed a committee to study the modalities for the creation of new districts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a prepoll promise to carve out Parliamentary segments as districts, and while the state has 25 Parliamentary constituencies, it is yet to be seen whether the total number of districts will stop at 25 or increase, as there is opposition, even within the ruling party, to the move to use Parliamentary segments as the basis to form districts.

The committee, to be headed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, will study and finalise the number of smaller districts and their boundaries, in a move aimed at ensuring better governance. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the committee was asked to submit its report — on delimiting the existing 13 districts to 25 or more with minimal expenditure — at the earliest.

“The committee will look into various aspects of delimitation of districts considering various aspects, including optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure. We intend to carve out new districts to ensure ease of administration and accessibility to people,” Nani said. District Collectors, who are responsible for delivery of government schemes, will also be relieved of monitoring the vast limits of each district, and smaller districts would ensure effective delivery of government schemes to the people, he added.

However, even some YSRC leaders opposed the plan to carve out new districts based on Parliamentary limits. Leaders from Srikakulam district, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, opposed the division of the district. This is the case with Araku parliamentary constituency too, which is spread over four districts. “Several Parliamentary constituencies are spread over two districts, not just in AP. These issues have been discussed by the Cabinet and it was decided to form a committee to chart the way forward,” the minister said.

Besides the Chief Secretary, the committee will have the CCLA Commissioner, Secretary of General Administration, Secretary of Planning Department, and a representative from the CMO as members, and the Principal Secretary (Finance) as the convenor. In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the filling of 9,712 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department, which includes posts for doctors, nurses and technicians, among others. Of the 9,712 posts, 5,701 were recently created by the YSRC government.

OTHER CABINET DECISIONS

 YSR Cheyutha to be extended to SC/ST/BC and minority women beneficiaries who are covered under
YSR Pension Kanuka

 Cases filed against teachers & govt employees during the agitation opposing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to be withdrawn

 Cases filed against people who attacked Guntur old police station during an earlier agitation to be withdrawn

 420 teaching and 178 non-teaching staff to be recruited in RGUKT (IIIT) institutions in Srikakulam & Ongole districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp