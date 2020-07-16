Panel for forming new districts set up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the tone for carving out new districts from the existing 13 in Andhra Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Wednesday formed a committee to study the modalities for the creation of new districts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a prepoll promise to carve out Parliamentary segments as districts, and while the state has 25 Parliamentary constituencies, it is yet to be seen whether the total number of districts will stop at 25 or increase, as there is opposition, even within the ruling party, to the move to use Parliamentary segments as the basis to form districts.

The committee, to be headed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, will study and finalise the number of smaller districts and their boundaries, in a move aimed at ensuring better governance. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the committee was asked to submit its report — on delimiting the existing 13 districts to 25 or more with minimal expenditure — at the earliest.

“The committee will look into various aspects of delimitation of districts considering various aspects, including optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure. We intend to carve out new districts to ensure ease of administration and accessibility to people,” Nani said. District Collectors, who are responsible for delivery of government schemes, will also be relieved of monitoring the vast limits of each district, and smaller districts would ensure effective delivery of government schemes to the people, he added.

However, even some YSRC leaders opposed the plan to carve out new districts based on Parliamentary limits. Leaders from Srikakulam district, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, opposed the division of the district. This is the case with Araku parliamentary constituency too, which is spread over four districts. “Several Parliamentary constituencies are spread over two districts, not just in AP. These issues have been discussed by the Cabinet and it was decided to form a committee to chart the way forward,” the minister said.

Besides the Chief Secretary, the committee will have the CCLA Commissioner, Secretary of General Administration, Secretary of Planning Department, and a representative from the CMO as members, and the Principal Secretary (Finance) as the convenor. In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the filling of 9,712 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department, which includes posts for doctors, nurses and technicians, among others. Of the 9,712 posts, 5,701 were recently created by the YSRC government.

OTHER CABINET DECISIONS

 YSR Cheyutha to be extended to SC/ST/BC and minority women beneficiaries who are covered under

YSR Pension Kanuka

 Cases filed against teachers & govt employees during the agitation opposing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to be withdrawn

 Cases filed against people who attacked Guntur old police station during an earlier agitation to be withdrawn

 420 teaching and 178 non-teaching staff to be recruited in RGUKT (IIIT) institutions in Srikakulam & Ongole districts