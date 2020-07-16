STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 8,500 crore crop loan target set, drive from July 20

District Collectors, Joint Collectors and officials of the Agriculture Department will take part in the meetings.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Pilli Subash Chandra Bose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE State government has set Rs 8,500 crore crop loan target for this year and decided to organise a special drive from July 20 to August 7 to extend loans to farmers as well as tenants. Speaking to media persons in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said as part of the special drive, meetings will be conducted in all villages to extend loans to farmers and tenants and also sensitise them on Kisan Credit Cards.

District Collectors, Joint Collectors and officials of the Agriculture Department will take part in the meetings. Asserting that the government came up with a new legislation to benefit farmers and also tenants, Bose said it will not harm the interests of land owners as it provides cultivation rights to the tenants for 11 months only. The government intends to extend Rythu Bharosa and other benefits to tenant farmers also.

While the Centre is extending the benefits of schemes only to farmers, the State government is providing the benefits to both farmers and tenants. Bankers should liberally extend loans to tenant farmers, he demanded. Stat ing that loans will be extended to all those having Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC), Kannababu said 1.5 lakh more CCRCs will be issued in addition to the existing 4,02,229 cards in the State. Agriculture Advisory Boards will be set up in the State soon under the chairmanship of District Incharge Ministers.

Bountiful rains

Informing that the State received 51.5 per cent more than the normal rainfall this year, Agriculture Minister Kannababu said except Srikakulam, all other districts recorded good rainfall, which helps intensify farming operations in Kharif season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crop loan Pilli Subash Chandra
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp