RTC to cover employees’ Covid-19 treatment cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment for its infected employees. Orders in this regard were issued on Wednesday. RTC executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao said while 144 employees had tested positive till now, three succumbed to the virus; four infected staff were driving ambulances during lockdown in Visakhapatnam.

“As such, the APSRTC has decided to assist the employees infected by the virus and being treated at government-recognised hospitals. The treatment cost will be borne by the corporation,” he added. The ED observed that payment under SRBS pension and settlement for the staff who retired till December last year were delayed due to financial constraints. A total of Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned by the corporation to settle the delayed payment and pension, he added. Meanwhile, leaders of the Employees Union, a recognised body in the Corporation, thanked the government for coming to the help of the infected staff.