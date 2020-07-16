STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayasai promises government help to solvent fire victims

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy has said the State government will extend all help to solvent fire mishap victims.

Published: 16th July 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy has said the State government will extend all help to solvent fire mishap victims. Vijayasai, who visited the Visakha solvents plant at Pharma City on Wednesday, said companies should ensure safety protocols. He enquired from local residents and company management about the accident and damage caused by it.

A five-member committee was constituted to probe the accident and it had already submitted a preliminary report to the collector. Action will be taken based on its final report. He said the government would extend all help to family members of Srinivasa Rao, who died in the fire mishap. Later, he visited injured worker Mallesh, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital at Arilova.

