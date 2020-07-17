STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: 25 per cent less power consumption in April 

The reduction in industrial consumption, which is a major source of revenue generation, had dealt a considerable blow to the beleaguered discoms.

Published: 17th July 2020

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the peak lockdown period of March (last week) and April, the power consumption by the industrial sector has seen a massive dip of almost 850 million units, compared to previous year. During the period, the domestic consumption has gone up by almost 190 million units.

The situation was better in March, as the lockdown had come into effect from 25th of the month, with the overall consumption reaching 4,840 MU as against 4,581 MU last year. However, the officials noted that the massive drop in the energy consumption could be observed in the month of April, which recorded 25 per cent lower consumption overall — across residential, agriculture, industries, commercial, traction and others. While 5,221 MU were consumed in April last year, only 3,937 MU were consumed in 2020.

According to officials, the industrial power consumption, which was 1,569 MU in March, 2019, and 1,371.47 MU in April, 2019, had gone down to 1,189 MU and 912 MU this year respectively. Similarly, the domestic consumption increased to 1,076 MU and 1,320 MU in March and April this year.

The reduction in industrial consumption, which is a major source of revenue generation, had dealt a considerable blow to the beleaguered discoms. Though the situation improved in May and June, the officials noted, it would take more time for normalcy to restore as lockdown restriction have still not been completely lifted with increasing cases of Covid-19.

