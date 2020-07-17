After NGT nod, Rayalaseema Lift tender documents sent for judicial preview

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the National Green Tribunal permitting the State government to go ahead with the tendering of the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, the irrigation officials have submitted the final tender documents to the Judicial Preview Commission, which has uploaded the same on its website seeking suggestions and objections from the public. Once the judicial preview is done, the Water Resources department will float the tenders.

As per the tender document, the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, proposed for drawl of 3 TMC water per day from Pothireddypadu from the allocated share of water, is estimated to cost `3,825 crore. “The tender document of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme has been uploaded on the judicial preview’s website for eliciting suggestions and objections, if any. Once the vetting, expected to take a week or two depending on the views received, we will float the tenders,” a senior official from the department told TNIE.

The water resources department plans to have the contractor on board by September to launch the works by October. However, it depends on the decision of the National Green Tribunal, which stayed the project execution until the committee it constituted decides if environmental clearance is necessary for the project. The Andhra Pradesh government argues that the proposed project was not a new one and hence does not need a fresh EC.

“The project is to supplement the existing schemes of Srisailam Right Bank Canal, Telugu Ganga Project, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti and Chennai drinking water supply. It is only intended draw assured water and the only change would be the way water is drawn to Srisailam Right Main Canal, which feeds all the projects. Water is drawn to pumps instead of gravity canal from a level lower than SRMC bed level. Hence pumping arrangements are being made. All the three schemes, mentioned above, to which water would be supplied by the Rayalaseema lift scheme, have already obtained Environmental Clearances,” the officials explained.

For the record, the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme has been proposed for drawl of 3 TMC per day at Sangameswaram by drawing water in to the Srisailam Right Main Canal at 4 Km from Pothireddypadu when water level is between 800-850 feet in Srisailam Reservoir to cater the drinking and irrigation needs of drought prone area of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Officials hold talks with bankers

As tenders are set to be floated shortly, the water resources department and the finance department held talks with bankers to mobilise funds for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. To expedite the process of raising funds in a bid to complete the project at the earliest, special chief secretary (water resources) Aditya Nath Das and principal finance secretary SS Rawat, along with engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy and Kunrool chief engineer R Muralinatha Reddy and others, discussed the fund requirement and the time line of the project.