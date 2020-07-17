Coronavirus: Andhra attaches two IAS officers to State Control Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To monitor facilities at quarantine and Covid care centres, and supervise people coming from other states with the help of village or ward-level medical officials, the state government on Thursday attached two senior officers to the State Control Centre for its smooth functioning.

While Arja Srikanth will look after the facilities at quarantine and Covid care centres, Kanna Babu, presently Special Commissioner, Disaster Management, will support monitoring of people coming from other states. Kanna Babu will ensure their details were registered in the Spandana portal.

The government had asked IAS officer M T Krishna Babu to monitor non-medical requirements of quarantine and Covid care centres.