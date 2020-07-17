Coronavirus: Krishna has 101 ‘very active’ and 96 ‘active’ clusters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 258 containment clusters were identified in Krishna on Thursday, of which 101 were put in ‘very active’ and 96 in ‘active’ categories, according to a release issued by the district administration.The district reported 132 new cases of Covid-19, taking its overall tally to 2,984 cases. With the discharge of 2,027 patients so far, 872 active cases remained.

Meanwhile, 400 of the total 800 beds at the state Covid hospital in Vijayawada, 399 at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences- Chinna Avutapalli, 598 beds at Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences-Ibrahimaptnam and 35 at Gudavalli Covid care centre were vacant.

A reception centre has also been set up at the Vijayawada hospital where patient’s families and kin can inquire about their health. A team of doctors and medical staff will provide information to the family members between 11 am and 2 pm every day, said district collector A Md Imtiaz.

In a review meeting with health officials at his camp office here, the collector discussed the steps to be followed in containing the further spread of the virus. Imtiaz highlighted the five norms that the public need to observe every time: maintaining physical distancing while visiting markets and workplace, sanitising hands thoroughly with soap every 20 minutes, wearing face mask, covering mouth while coughing and isolating oneself at home if one feels that he/she has symptoms of the virus.

“We have equipped the three Covid hospitals and Covid care centre with sufficient beds. So far, as many as 1,48,229 samples have been tested in the district, of which 3,863 samples were tested on Thursday. The total recoveries stood at 2,027 out of 2,984 overall infections reported till now. Though the recovery rate in Krishna is better when compared to the state and country averages, still there is a need to boost our containment efforts,” Imtiaz observed.He added that symptomatic persons can call 94910-58200 to get their samples tested or for seeking admission to hospitals.