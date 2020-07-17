Explanation sought from IPS officer for remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has transferred senior IPS officer Madireddi Pratap, Additional DGP, AP SP Battalions, and directed him to report to the General Administration Department and sought an explanation for his comments during a press conference on July 13 as APSRTC MD and vice-chairman.

In the Order issued on Wednesday late night, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said it was observed that certain comments made by him were in clear violation of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968.“No member of the Service, in any communication to press/media, shall make any statement which has the effect of an adverse criticism of action of the State government,” it said.

The 1990-batch IPS officer was directed to explain the reasons as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him within seven days from the date of the receipt of the order, failing which, necessary action will be taken.

Answering a query on his transfer during the press conference, Pratap said the government takes such decisions as per its wisdom and they have a bird’s eye view of the situation and people like him should not question, but to follow the orders.