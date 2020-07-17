Focus on precautionary steps, raise awareness: Andhra CM to district collectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked district collectors to focus more on Covid-19 preventive measures in their respective districts, given that the state has been witnessing continuous surge in cases.

Speaking to the collectors after extending the enhanced Arogyasri scheme to six more districts on Thursday, the chief minister reiterated: “We all have to live with the coronavirus till a vaccine is invented. Hence, it is imperative that the focus should be on precautionary measures and what needs to be done if one finds that he/she is symptomatic.”

Asking officials to create more awareness among the citizens, Jagan also wanted them to give wide publicity to the location of testing centres, and details regarding Covid care centres and hospitals.

On the occasion, the chief minister observed that 85 per cent of the cases can be treated at home, and only 15 per cent of patients need hospitalisation.

“In case people find that they lack facilities for home isolation, they can get themselves admitted to Covid care centres, where we will take proper care of them for 14 days. Doctors will supervise them,” he said and asked the collectors to focus on facilities at the centres.

Jagan further noted that the reopening of the inter-state borders and resumption of flight services has increased public movement, which is why the infections will increase further and little can be done about it. “What we need to do now is increase awareness among people on how to protect oneself from contracting the virus. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining physical distance should be a habit for everyone.”