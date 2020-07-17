Kaviti observes complete shutdown

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As part of Covid-19 preventive measures, village heads of Kaviti in Uddanam region declared complete shutdown for five days from Thursday. Instead of lockdown with some relaxations that is being observed in adjacent towns like Sompeta and Ichchapuram, Kaviti village heads called for a complete shutdown. Though Kaviti village has remained Covid-free till the shutdown was declared, the village heads had decided to observe complete lockdown as part of preventive measures.

However, three cases were reported on Wednesday and one on Thursday. Except medical stores, all shops, including shops selling essential commodities, will remain closed. No public movement will be allowed in the village except for medical emergencies. Village heads have constituted a committee for strict monitoring of shutdown. After five days of shutdown, lockdown will be enforced with partial relaxation for 10 days. Police and revenue officials have been extending support to the shutdown. Shops will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 9 am during the lockdown period, said village head Pandava Sekhar.

As the voluntary lockdown is being observed in nearby Sompeta and Ichchapuram, people from several villages of these mandals come to Kaviti to buy essentials and other goods. “Prior to the shutdown, we had alerted people to store essentials and vegetables for five days,” Pandava Sekhar added.“Though we have given relaxation from 6 am to 10 am, villagers had decided to observe complete shutdown,” said Kaviti tahsildar Vijay Kumar.