Master plan on anvil for development of Vizag

Published: 17th July 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy undergoing Covid-19 test after flagging off a Sanjeevani bus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said a master plan was being prepared for development of Vizag. The MP said the foundation for development of the city was laid when YSR was the Chief Minister. He said it was during his tenure that the Beach Road got a facelift.

Participating in a series of programmes in the city, the MP said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was conspiring against Vizag ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared the city as the executive capital. He alleged that Naidu was politicising every issue to stall the government’s move to make Vizag as executive capital.

Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao claimed that they protected lands worth `400 crore from being encroached.

He said neither Naidu nor his party leaders can stop Vizag from becoming the executive capital.
He stated that tram service will be introduced on the Beach Road and metro rail will also be launched in the city.

International airport was coming up at Bhogapuram, he said, adding that all these development activities will change the very face of the city.

