Suspicious locals oppose burial of 72-year-old man in Guntur

Even though doctors said that the person had tested negative for the coronavirus, the locals were suspicious as the 72-year-old man’s son and daughter-in-law were reportedly infected.  

Published: 17th July 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:56 AM

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial at a Christian cemetery in Chennai. (Photo| PTI)

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial. (Image for representation | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Thullur of Guntur district after locals objected to the burial of a body on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The elderly man’s results returned after his death on Wednesday and health workers and officials concerned shifted his body to the burial ground near a colony in Thullur in the midnight.

Upon seeing that a pit was being dug, the residents gathered and protested. However, the officials, with the help of a proclainer, buried the body.

This angered the locals even further as they protested on Amaravati-Vijayawada main road. The situation was brought under control only after police intervention. The 72-year-old man lived with his family in Rayapudi of Thullur mandal.

Meanwhile, Guntur district recorded 399 confirmed cases on Thursday, taking the overall infections to 3963. With the discharge of 2,162 patients till now, 2,026 active cases remain in the district.

