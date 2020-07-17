TDP MPs complain to President against YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the TDP MPs called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi and sought his intervention to prevent the YSRC government from continuing its “unconstitutional, undemocratic and corrupt” regime in Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation of TDP Lok Sabha MPs included Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and K Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar. The MPs apprised the President that the YSRC government was relentlessly pursuing “anti-people” policies and in the process pushing the State towards “jungle raj”. The four pillars of democracy — Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media — are being undermined, the alleged.

They said that the government was trying to subvert the judiciary and its orders by carrying out cosmetic changes.Charging that there was rampant corruption in sand, land, liquor, and mines, the MPs said when the TDP leaders and cadre raised their voices, the government was attacking them.“False cases were being filed and TDP leaders were being arrested. This has triggered strong resentment among people against the YSRC government,” they said.